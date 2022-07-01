HOPKINTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested after leading officers on a lengthy chase through two states Friday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the chase began in New Hampshire and ended roughly an hour later in Massachusetts, when troopers deployed stop sticks and brought the vehicle to a screeching halt on I-495 in Hopkinton.

The vehicle, according to police, had been reported stolen out of Providence two days ago. Police said all three suspects ran off once the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the highway, but were quickly apprehended.

Troopers found several bags of merchandise inside the car, which police believe were stolen from businesses in Salem and North Rochester earlier in the day.

The suspects have not yet been identified. It’s unclear exactly what charges they will be facing.