MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPRI) — A college student from Massachusetts died over the weekend after a possible hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jackson Yelle, 21, of North Eastham, was a junior at Elon University and a member of the club baseball team, according to the school.

The crash happened Saturday night while Yelle was on a trip with his teammates. Police told our sister station WBTW-TV that he was struck while crossing Highway 17 Bypass.

The university plans to hold a vigil for Yelle Monday evening and counselors have been made available to grieving students.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley wrote. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”