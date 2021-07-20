200 low-number license plates up for grabs in Mass. lottery

BOSTON (WPRI) — The state of Massachusetts is now holding its annual lottery for low-number license plates on Mass.gov.

Car owners interested in bidding on one of the coveted status symbols can apply online at the Registry of Motor Vehicles website, now until August 27.

Contenders will be chosen in a virtual drawing on September 8. As all important public happenings are these days, the event will be live-streamed online.

Two hundreds plates are up for grabs this year, with pithy labels such as 210, 1H, F1, and X25.

There’s no cost to apply, but if you’re selected as a winner, you’ll have to pay the standard fees for a new license plate and registration.

And though the list of what’s available is posted, you can’t choose your number; plates will be awarded in the order listed.

Applicants will be disqualified if their registration and/or license are in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status, or if they have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, unpaid child support, warrants for their arrest, or unpaid E-ZPass/Fast Lane tolls.

After the September drawing, winners will be notified by email and in writing and have until December 31 to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be allocated to a list of 25 selected alternate winners.

Companies, corporations, MassDOT employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter.

Several states in the Northeast that have not eliminated plates of 3-4 digits or fewer generate buzz whenever low license plate numbers come into the news. When most plates on the road usually have a mix of 6 letters or numbers, spotting the car that only reads, for example, “7,” or “11,” is considered remarkable. In 2017, a Rhode Island family put plate 11 up for auction as a fundraiser.