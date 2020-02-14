2 years since Parkland massacre; victim’s parents fighting for stricter gun control

BOSTON (WPRI) — It has been two years since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida and one victim’s parents are leading a new initiative that they hope will save lives.

The parents of Joaquin Oliver are trying to keep their son’s memory alive by fighting for stricter gun control.

Their new initiative would allow businesses to display a “gun safety certified” logo on their storefronts and websites.

Joaquin was one of 17 killed two years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The symbol will display his face.

His parents held an event with Stop Handgun Violence, a Massachusetts-based organization. They also unveiled a new billboard with the message, “If I had attended high school in Massachusetts, instead of Parkland, Florida, I would likely be alive today.”

“We decided to move forward and be part of a solution to try and prevent what happened to Joaquin from happening again,” Manuel Oliver, his dad, said.

The campaign was not entirely welcome by all.

The Massachusetts chapter of the NRA issued a statement saying, in part, “This recent campaign by anti-civil rights groups is just another attempt to push forward policies that are already proven to fail.”