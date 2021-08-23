2 suspects in kidnapping of newborn held without bail

Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people suspected of kidnapping a 4-day-old baby this past weekend were held without bail pending hearings to determine whether they are dangerous.

Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, and her accomplice Daquan Jefferson, 23, appeared in a Worcester court Monday.

Lauziere-Cuevas and Jefferson are facing kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child charges will undergo a competency evaluation at the request of her attorney.

At attorney for Jefferson told the court his client had nothing to do with the kidnapping.

The baby girl was missing for about three hours Saturday before she was left unharmed at a sandwich shop in Worcester in the care of someone with nothing to do with the abduction.

