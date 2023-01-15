BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a serious single-car crash early Sunday morning.

Berkley Fire Chief Scott Fournier said that at around 7:30 a.m., members of his department found a car rolled onto its roof in the middle of the street.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger was brought to another area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Berkley Police Department and Massachusetts State Police also responded to the crash.