NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Newton police officers were taken to the hospital after responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday night.

Newton police said the two officers were called to a scene where a domestic violence incident was in progress.

A struggle between police and the suspect ensued; during that struggle, the suspect punched both officers in the back of the head and tried grabbing their “service weapons,” according to police.

Newton police said one of the officers was knocked unconscious during the struggle.

Police were able to eventually place the suspect under arrest.

Following the arrest, both police officers were brought to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released.