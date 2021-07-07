2 more men arrested after highway standoff face judge

Conrad Pierre is arraigned at the Malden District Court on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Medford, Mass. Pierre is one of 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — Two more men charged in connection with an armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police last weekend were arraigned Wednesday.

Not guilty pleas to firearms and other charges were entered Wednesday on behalf of Conrad Pierre, and another man who refused to identify himself.

The suspects, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, claim they are members of a group called the “Rise of the Moors” and are not subject to federal or state laws. Each faces various firearms charges, including unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, use of body armor in a crime, improper storage of firearms in a vehicle, and conspiracy.

The standoff, which held up traffic on I-95 North for several hours Saturday morning, began when a trooper noticed the group was traveling with two cars-worth of firearms and ammunition. Police said members of the group told the trooper they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with requests from authorities, police said. The standoff lasted several hours before the group surrendered to police.

Dangerousness hearings for several of the suspects are scheduled for Friday.