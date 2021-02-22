2 more mass vaccination sites opening in Massachusetts

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Two more coronavirus mass vaccination sites are opening in Massachusetts this week.

The Natick Mall location opening Monday is expected to administer about 500 shots per day at first, with the capacity to boost that to 3,000 doses per day once the supply is available.

State health officials say another site is opening Wednesday at the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

That site will also begin by giving out 500 shots a day before ramping up to about 2,000 per day.

The state already has mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

On Monday, the Mass. Department of Health reported 1,150 new confirmed coronavirus cases, and an additional 26 people died after contracting the virus.

The data also shows 888 patients are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, with 229 people in the intensive care unit and 140 on ventilators.

