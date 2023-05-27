QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said they intercepted three kilograms of suspected cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to a large-scale Massachusetts drug trafficking enterprise.

Officials said they found the cocaine after it was delivered to 35-year-old Stephen Marsden of Quincy on Friday morning.

As part of the investigation, police searched some of Marsden’s property and the home of his alleged co-conspirator, Evans Klimavich, who lives on Allison Circle in Worcester.

During the extensive search, police found several guns, Xanax pills, roughly 50 pounds of marijuana and approximately $52,000.

Both Klimavich and Marsden were arrested and booked on Friday and are expected to appear in Quincy District Court next week, according to police.