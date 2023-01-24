DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said first responders rushed to a home on Summer Street for reports of a woman who had jumped out of a window.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Cruz said first responders discovered three unresponsive children inside the home, including a 5-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and an 8-month-old boy.

The children, who Cruz said all appeared to be suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” were rushed to the hospital.

The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Cruz. The 8-month-old is alive and receiving treatment, though his current condition is unknown.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” Cruz said.

Cruz said it appears the children are related to the woman, but stopped short of identifying them. He wouldn’t elaborate when asked whether the woman was being considered a suspect.

“I’m not going to label anybody anything at this time,” he said.

There is no threat to the public, according to Cruz, as the incident appears to be isolated.

The incident remains under investigation.