2 Green Line trains in Boston crash, injuring more than 20

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Courtesy: Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (AP) — Two trains running on the Green Line in Boston have crashed into each other, injuring more than 20 people.

The Boston Fire Department said 23 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

The trains crashed on the track running along Commonwealth Avenue west of Boston University.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority said in a tweet around 6:15 p.m. that train service was suspended on part of the B branch of the Green Line because of an accident.

Photos posted by the fire department show the front of one of the trains crushed and dented with the glass on the windshield cracked.

