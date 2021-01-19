2 Massachusetts residents charged in Capitol riot

BOSTON (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts residents were arrested by the FBI Boston Division on Tuesday for their involvement with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Mark Sahady, 46, of Malden, and Suzanne Ianni, 59, of Natick, have both been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

After the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, private individuals and the media began identifying people who were at the riot and entered the Capitol building. One photo shows Sahady and Ianni standing together. After multiple pictures of the two of them were captured, the FBI confirmed that they had traveled together.

The FBI was able to identify Sahady and Ianni after discovering a photo of them that was posted on Twitter the day prior to the riot, with the caption “Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there!”

Ianni, the FBI said, had organized buses to take Trump local supporters to Washington. The investigation also uncovered that she and Sahady are connected to Super Happy Fun America, a group that organized a “straight pride” parade in Boston in 2019.