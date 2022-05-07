MENDON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a crash Friday night in Mendon claimed the lives of two people.

The two-car crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Route 16, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the vehicles ended up in the water and the two people who were inside have died, the DA’s office said Saturday. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Mendon and Massachusetts State Police, along with state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office.