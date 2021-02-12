2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people are dead and a third is critically injured after a triple-decker caught fire in Worcester Friday night.

Crews responded to the Jaques Avenue apartment building around 7:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof.

The Worcester Fire Department said two residents were found dead on the first floor. Another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after jumping from a balcony to escape the flames.

More than a dozen people are displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.