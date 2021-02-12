2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Worcester fire

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people are dead and a third is critically injured after a triple-decker caught fire in Worcester Friday night.

Crews responded to the Jaques Avenue apartment building around 7:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof.

The Worcester Fire Department said two residents were found dead on the first floor. Another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after jumping from a balcony to escape the flames.

More than a dozen people are displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/4/21: Joe Fleming and Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community