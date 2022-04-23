BOSTON (AP) — A Boston hospital specializing in pediatric burn victims says it’s treating two young children recently flown from Ukraine with severe burns who were unable to receive the needed medical care amid Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Doctors at Shriners Children’s Boston said Friday that the two children are two-year-old girl and a 17 month-old boy who both sustained serious burns from scalding hot water.

Doctors said the girl sustained burns across 70% of her body and the boy over about 55% of his body.

Doctors said they’ll continue removing dead tissue and constructing skin grafts to help them recover.