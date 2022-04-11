BOSTON (WPRI) — Three people were taken into custody after two Boston police officers fired their guns during an incident in the Chinatown section of the city early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun inside a silver SUV in the area of Tyler Street just after 2 a.m.

When officers approached the SUV, it took off striking two parked cars and those officers then discharged their firearms. The suspects were not struck, according to police, and were arrested at the scene.

The two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear how they were injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.