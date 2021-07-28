12 Massachusetts firefighters suffer chemical burns

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A dozen Massachusetts firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of chemical burns suffered while fighting a blaze in an apartment building.

Officials say the Cambridge firefighters arrived on the scene at just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to find smoke on the fourth floor of the five-story building.

Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill says when water was applied to a fire in a vacant unit, it reacted with chemicals. The chemicals were described as peroxide and ammonia.

The injuries to the firefighters’ hands were not life threatening and all were released from the hospital later in the morning.

Four residents were displaced.

