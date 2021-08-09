100 breakthrough cases in Massachusetts have ended in death

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — One hundred people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had died from the disease in Massachusetts by the end of July, according to the state Department of Public Health.

In about three-quarter of the breakthrough cases, the patients had underlying conditions, the department said.

The median age of those who died was 82.5 years.

Belmont on Monday imposed a mask mandate for everyone two and older in all public indoor spaces including bars, restaurants, barber shops, hair and nail salons, fitness centers and health care facilities.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by three over the weekend.