1 worker killed, 1 hurt in fall from bucket truck

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — Authorities say one worker was killed and another seriously hurt when they fell from the bucket of a lift truck while working on a Massachusetts bridge.

State police say the workers fell onto a barge at about 10 a.m. Wednesday while working on an Interstate 495 bridge over the Merrimack River in Haverhill.

The Essex district attorney’s office says one worker was pronounced dead at the scene while the other flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The victims have not been identified, but Eyewitness News has learned they’re both employed by the Johnston-based J.R. Vinagro Corporation.

“We offer our thoughts and prayers to the employees and their families,” General Manager Karen Hilton said in a statement.

The state Transportation Department in a statement says the workers were employed by a contractor. They were working on a $110 million bridge replacement project.

The reason they fell from the bucket remains under investigation, with assistance from the federal the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.