1 Town, 1 Family: Abington honors Zaccardi family with vigil

ABINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Members of the Abington community will gather Mondy afternoon to remember the lives of a mother and her three children, who authorities believe were the victims of a murder-suicide last week.

A vigil is scheduled at 4 p.m. at Emerald Hall Field in Abington for Dierdre Zaccardi, 40, and her children – Alexis, 11, and Kathryn and Nathaniel, 9-year-old twins, The Brockton Enterprise reported.

Police said a family member last week went to the family’s home to take the children to school and found Dierdre’s body. Officers then found the bodies of her children and husband.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said investigators believe Joseph Zaccardi, 43, fatally shot and killed his wife and children then turned the gun on himself.

According to The Enterprise, the Abington community has been hit hard by the deaths.

A memorial has been set up outside the Zaccardi’s home and many people have also been wearing green in solidarity – which is the color of Abington Schools. One business put up a sign that read, “Abington – 1 Town, 1 Family.”

The Enterprise reports state Rep. Alyson Sullivan (R) helped organize the vigil with help from the town and with input from Dierdre’s family.

“We have to remember why we’re there and the family that is still grieving and experiencing an unexpectable loss,” Sullivan told the paper.