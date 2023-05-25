STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Two groups who began arguing at a Massachusetts convenience store got into a road rage crash that also involved a third vehicle a short time later, injuring five people, including one who suffered a minor gunshot wound, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred in Stoughton about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and it developed from an argument between two parties at a store in neighboring Canton, Stoughton Deputy Police Chief Brian Holmes said at a news conference. That led to speeding and erratic driving by two vehicles — a sedan and an SUV — prior to the crash.

The third vehicle involved, a pickup truck, was not involved in the argument or erratic driving that followed, Holmes said.

The five injured people were taken to a hospital and later discharged, said Holmes, who didn’t release further information about those involved in the crash except to say that none of them live in Stoughton.

No one has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing, he said.