1 person, about a dozen dogs die in Massachusetts house fire

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — One person and more than a dozen dogs died in an early morning house fire in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the fire in Holliston was reported at about midnight.

The state Fire Marshal’s office says a couple who lived at the home escaped safely but one of them went back inside to try and rescue the dogs.

Fire officials say that person became trapped and had to be rescued. Both people were taken to the hospital where one of them died. No names were released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

