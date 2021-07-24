1 man killed, 1 injured after car rolls into flooded area

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured on Saturday after a car rolled over into a flooded area along Route 95 in Dedham.

State Police said the car was headed northbound at the University Avenue exit when it rolled over and ended up submerged in several feet of water between the roadway and the exit ramp.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:20 a.m. and pulled two men from the vehicle.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The men’s names were not immediately released.

