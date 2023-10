LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Lakeville.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Bedford Street and Betty’s Neck Road, according to the town’s fire department.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.