1 killed, 3 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured when an SUV driving the wrong way on a Boston highway early Saturday morning struck three other vehicles, state police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 at about 2:30 a.m. when it struck two northbound vehicles, causing non-life threatening injuries to those drivers.

The wrong-way SUV then struck third vehicle, causing non-life threatening injuries to that driver as well.

The wrong-way SUV came to rest on the roadway, and the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other three drivers were taken to Boston Medical Center.

No names were released.

The crash, including why the SUV was heading in the wrong direction, remains under investigation.