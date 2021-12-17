1 found dead at scene of Franklin fire; homicide investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Franklin have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire.

The incident happened on Grace Lane, and a portion of nearby South Street is currently closed off as investigators look into the cause of the fire and the victim’s death.

The suspect has since been identified as 47-year-old Brendan Owen, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey says the victim is his estranged wife.

There are two children involved, but they were not home at the time, according to Morrissey. He added that there was an active restraining order against Owen.

Mass. State Police Detectives and the state fire marshal’s office are involved with the investigation, and the medical examiner’s office has responded to the scene.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.