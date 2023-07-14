BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man riding a moped was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened on Route 24 in Brockton just after 11:30 p.m. Police said it appears the moped rider was switching lanes when he collided with a car.

The rider was thrown from his moped as a result of the crash, according to police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained on scene and was cooperative.