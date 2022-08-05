SHARON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Mansfield man died after a three-car crash on I-95 in Sharon Thursday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Exit 17 on the southbound side of the highway, state police said.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a BMW, identified as Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of lanes.

State police say McGrath-Edlund eventually hit a Subaru Impreza and a Honda CRV, causing all three vehicles to roll over.

McGrath-Edlund was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV, a 70-year-old Foxboro woman, was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the Impreza, a 34-year-old Providence man, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.