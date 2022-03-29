WEBSTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Webster man suspected of trying to break into three restaurants and setting one of them on fire was brought to court Tuesday.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, was arraigned on charges of arson, breaking and entering, larceny, and vandalism.

Just before 2 a.m. on March 18, Webster police and firefighters responded to Wind Tiki on Thompson Road after the firearm was activated. Police said they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, which took several hours to knock down.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate after rolled and loose coins were found at the rear entrance.

Around 7:30 a.m. the same day, an employee of Mexicali Cantina Grill on Worcester Road called police to report the restaurant had been broken into. Responding officers found evidence of a break-in, according to police, while surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to start a fire inside.

Sometime later, another attempted break-in was discovered by police at Lake Pizza on Thompson Road which had occurred the previous night.

Using surveillance footage from area businesses, police said they were able to identify Batista-Viera as the suspect in all three incidents. He was later arrested and charged.