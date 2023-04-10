FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Franklin police have arrested a suspect and are still searching for one more in connection with catalytic converter thefts at Dean College.

While monitoring the security cameras in a parking lot off Emmons Street, campus police saw what appeared to be the suspects jacking up two vehicles and cutting out the catalytic converters, according to Franklin police.

Police said they arrived to find the suspects pulling out of the lot, and once they saw the officers, the driver pulled into a nearby driveway and ran off.

The passenger, DaMareon Crook, stayed inside the car, which police said was found to be a rental with stolen license plates on it.

Crook, 20, of Lorain, Ohio, was arrested and charged with seven counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of larceny by stealing, two counts of defacing or damaging property, and one count each of possession of burglarious tools, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, and attaching wrong plates.

Police are now working to identify and track down the suspect who escaped.