Massachusetts man arrested in deadly NH motorcycle crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A driver from West Springfield who police said was involved in a deadly weekend accident in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists, including an East Providence man, was turned over to New Hampshire authorities Monday afternoon.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, appeared in court on a fugitive from justice charge. That charge was dismissed when the suspect waived extradition and he was turned over to New Hampshire authorities, who were also in court.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said Zhukovskyy was arrested on a fugitive from justice charges, stemming from a New Hampshire arrest warrant issued earlier Monday charging him with seven counts of negligent homicide.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, said Massachusetts State Police arrested Zhukovskyy at his home Monday morning.

During a search of Zhukovskyy’s home, police said troopers found wax packets containing a substance believed to be heroin. They said the substance will be tested and Zhukovskyy will face additional charges if the substance is an illegal narcotic.

Zhukovskyy was driving a Westfield Transport truck in New Hampshire Friday night when he collided with 10 motorcyclists, according to Damien Gasanov of Westfield Transport.

Gasanov said Zhukovskyy was on his way back to western Massachusetts when the accident happended. Seven motorcyclists were killed and three others were injured in the crash.

Zhukovskyy was a new driver and the trip was only his second with the company, Gasanov said.

Eyewitness News obtained Zhukovskyy’s driving record from the Massachusetts RMV, which lists a violation for “operating under the influence” in 2013 and two violations for “at fault for an accident” in 2012 and 2014.

Most recently, Connecticut court records show Zhukovskyy was charged with operating under the influence on May 11.