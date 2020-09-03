CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts gets aggressive in virus control measures in 5 cities

New England

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is pouring more resources into five communities that are being particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, and Revere have experienced persistent and dangerously high transmission rates.

He says the effort includes increased enforcement, outreach and education to inform people about what they can do to stop the spread of the virus and what resources are available to help them. The state has set up a website and will advertise on billboards and social media in multiple languages.

Revere’s mayor says the city had an average of more than 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases a day in August, about double the July rate.

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced an additional 393 positive cases on Thursday and 17 newly reported deaths.

