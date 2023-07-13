BREWER, Maine (WPRI) — A West Warwick man who was reportedly involved in a high-speed chase in Maine over the weekend was arrested again for stealing another vehicle, 12 News has learned.

Charles Chambers, 21, was pulled over on State Street in Brewer Monday for a traffic violation, according to police.

Police said the officer who pulled Chambers over quickly realized he had active bail conditions, a suspended license and was driving a stolen car.

Chambers stole the car he was pulled over in on Monday shortly after being released from jail, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of property, violating release conditions and operating a vehicle without a license.

Chambers’ bail conditions stemmed from a chase Sunday night, which started in Hermon and ended in Lincoln, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the car Chambers was in on Sunday, which was reported stolen out of Rhode Island, avoided two sets of spike strips deployed by officers during the lengthy chase, but couldn’t steer clear of a third spike strip set up on Route 2 in Lincoln.

Once the car came to a stop, authorities said Chambers and five other people hopped out and took off running.

Two of the six people inside the car were juveniles reported missing out of Rhode Island, according to authorities. Both juveniles were placed into state custody, while Chambers and three other adults were arrested and charged.

Chambers’ charges included unauthorized use of property, refusing arrest and criminal mischief. It’s unclear whether he will be facing charges in Rhode Island.