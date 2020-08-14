Smithfield woman rescued while hiking in Maine

Courtesy: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

REDINGTON TOWNSHIP, Maine (WPRI) ─ A Smithfield woman was rescued from the Appalachian Trail Tuesday evening when she fell approximately 40 feet on a steep section of the trail, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Emma Sonberg, 25, suffered a serious injury to her right arm during the fall, McDonald said, but was able to activate an emergency locator beacon she carried with her to call for help.

“Doing this provided an accurate GPS coordinate to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, leading rescuers directly to her location,” McDonald said.

McDonald said Sonberg was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

