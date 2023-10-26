BRUNSWICK, Maine (WPRI) — Some schools in Maine canceled classes Thursday as the manhunt for a mass shooting suspect continues.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 more were hurt after a man opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston. The suspected shooter, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, fled the scene and remains at large.

Bates College in Lewiston is on lockdown. The school said campus police are patrolling the area while remaining in touch with Lewiston police and city officials.

In a message to the community, Bates President Garry Jenkins said, “Unfortunately, as the search for the person of interest continues, we remain in an emergency situation under shelter-in-place orders.”

He also shared that an employee of the college was hurt in one of the shootings, but is expected to recover.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick canceled all in-person classes and asked that only essential personnel report to work, with the exception of anyone in Androscoggin County, where a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

Bowdoin officials said the campus is on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Wakefield native Liam Wholey is a senior at Bowdoin. He told 12 News about the atmosphere on campus: “It’s felt incredibly quiet as I expect it has been all over the state right now.”

Wholey said he hasn’t had time to fully process the events of the previous 24 hours. He said students are all glued to their TVs, hoping for news of an arrest.

“It’s incredibly jarring,” Wholey added. “Hearing reports of multiple people, I mean there’s been numbers all over the place as to injury and death, unfortunately.”

According to Wholey, students are trying to stay positive as the community comes together.

“We’re in good spirits, and this is going to get resolved no matter how dark or scary it is right now,” he said.

The University of Southern Maine has also canceled classes at its Gorham and Portland campuses.

Portland is the state’s largest city. All schools and public buildings are closed there too.