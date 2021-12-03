Police: Taunton man 4th person charged in connection with Maine murder

Maine

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A fourth man was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of a teenager from New York in eastern Maine, police said.

Jorge Pagan-Sanchez, 41, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was charged with felony murder, joining three others who were previously charged, the Maine State Police said in a statement. It was not known if he had an attorney.

The four were charged after the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero, 17, of Massapequa, New York, Maine State Police said.

His body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said.

Others who were previously arrested were Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts; Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Boston, and Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

Ramos’ attorney had no comment Friday. Attorneys for Genao and Ortiz didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

