LEWISTON, Maine (WPRI) — A manhunt is underway after 18 people were killed in two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night.
The community has been on lockdown but is coming together, putting up signs across the downtown area.
by: Melanie DaSilva
Posted:
Updated:
by: Melanie DaSilva
Posted:
Updated:
LEWISTON, Maine (WPRI) — A manhunt is underway after 18 people were killed in two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night.
The community has been on lockdown but is coming together, putting up signs across the downtown area.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now