Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

Maine

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state’s coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York City.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says the shark bite killed Julie Dimperio Holowach.

The shark fatally bit Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she was swimming.

The marine patrol said a witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured.

Two kayakers then helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour