PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is ending its COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirement people visiting the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the policy could change based on the spread of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Shah said that last year there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine.