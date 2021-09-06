Life is still a beach for Maine lifeguard in his 50th season

Maine

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 16, 2021, photograph, lifeguard Greg Wilfert, 66, sits watch along the shore at Scarborough Beach State Park in Scarborough, Maine. This season, Wilfert is working his 50th consecutive season as a lifeguard on the same stretch of beach. (Steve Minich/WMTW-TV via AP)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Greg Wilfert remembers his first visit to Scarborough Beach State Park as a teenager like it was yesterday.

Decades later, he’s working his 50th consecutive season as a lifeguard at the same beach.

Wilfert carved out his summers for lifeguarding over the years even as he worked as a physical education teacher and later ran his own business.

Now he’s retired for the most part, but he’s not ready to give up lifeguarding.

He said he first visited the Scarborough Beach in 1972.

He calls it “his first love.”

