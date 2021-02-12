Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged spots

Artist Donald Verger poses with his images of sea glass, landscapes and flowers, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Falmouth, Maine. Verger, who has donated his photography to schools and hospitals, said he considers his small but colorful contribution a way of bringing a smile to people’s faces during the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine artist puts heart into art that he’s donating during the pandemic.

Donald Verger creates intricate hearts made from vibrant sea glass, and he’s donating thousands of photos of them to schools and hospitals to help lift spirits.

Cards with images of sea glass arrangements are displayed Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Falmouth, Maine. Artist Donald Verger, who donates his work to schools and hospitals, is one of many artists who are finding ways to give back during the health crisis that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Across the country, many artists find themselves struggling during the pandemic, but they’re also finding creative ways to give back.

Verger says he considers his a small but colorful contribution to bringing a smile to people’s faces, and a measure of peace and calm.