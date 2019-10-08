Coast Guard seeks information on reported missing boaters

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WPRI) — After a search of more than 1,500 square nautical miles off the coast of Maine came up empty over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard is looking to gather more information about the boaters involved.

The search got underway Saturday morning after the Coast Guard received a distress call that an adult and three children were in the water after their 14-foot boat capsized about 10 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard suspended its search on Sunday. Now, they’re hoping to learn more about the boaters and the distress call, including the possibility of it being a hoax.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress,” Capt. Brian Lefebvre said. “Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at (207) 741-5478.