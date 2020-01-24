Coast Guard: 2 unresponsive people pulled from ocean

1  of  2
Maine

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) ─ The Coast Guard says two people were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean after a fishing boat’s automated emergency beacon was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer found an empty raft and two people face down in the water on Thursday.

Officials said the crew of another fishing boat pulled the people on board and was taking them to shore.

Two people were on the Kennebunkport-based fishing boat Hayley Ann when an automated emergency beacon alerted the Coast Guard to a problem.

