Coast Guard: 2 unresponsive people pulled from ocean

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) ─ The Coast Guard says two people were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean after a fishing boat’s automated emergency beacon was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer found an empty raft and two people face down in the water on Thursday.

A rescue swimmer was lowered into the water. The swimmer was able to confirm that the raft was empty, and the 2 people in the water were unresponsive. F/V Ella Christine arrived on scene to assist in the recovery of the two persons. (2/2) — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 24, 2020

Officials said the crew of another fishing boat pulled the people on board and was taking them to shore.

Two people were on the Kennebunkport-based fishing boat Hayley Ann when an automated emergency beacon alerted the Coast Guard to a problem.