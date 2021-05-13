2-year-old shoots both parents after finding gun in Maine home

(NEXSTAR) – A 2-year-old boy injured both parents and himself after firing a handgun he found on a nightstand in a West Bath, Maine home Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the residence around 8 a.m. according to the Bangor Daily News. The child’s mother, 22, was struck in the leg and his father, 25, sustained a minor injury to the back of the head, according to police.

The boy was also injured when the gun recoiled, striking him in the face. All three were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry told WMTW.

Merry said deputies are investigating how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon, adding, “this situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending.”

Police said the couple also have a 3-week-old baby who was in the room when the shooting happened, according to the Bangor Daily News. The infant is now in the care of a grandmother who lives at the residence but wasn’t there during the incident.