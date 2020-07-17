Maine keeping restrictions on visitors from MA, RI

PORTLAND, Maine (AP/WPRI) — Maine plans to maintain travel restrictions on residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island despite impatience from some hotel operators in the state.

Maine requires visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide documentation of a negative test for coronavirus. The state has eased restrictions on residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Work With ME, a group that represents hotels, said Thursday the restriction is “embarrassing” and it’s time to lift it. Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said Massachusetts is Maine’s top feeder of tourism dollars and “its exclusion will continue to have a negative impact on our summer tourism-based businesses.”

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the positivity rate for Massachusetts and Rhode Island remain the highest in New England and the administration’s position has not changed.

“Residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are not prohibited from traveling to Maine, and Maine welcomes them, which is why the state is providing the testing alternative to the quarantine requirement,” said the spokeswoman, Lindsay Crete.

Last Wednesday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he spoke with Gov. Mills, and told those planning vacations to consider the Bay State.

“We have a lot of really great places to vacation, and I would encourage anybody and everybody to pursue them, and especially the folks from the states that surround us, that don’t have to rely on the 14-day quarantine,” Baker said in his daily briefing last Wednesday.

Currently in Massachusetts, New England residents, plus those from New York and New Jersey, are not subject to a 14-day quarantine.