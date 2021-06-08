Lobster lovers feeling the pinch as summer nears

FILE – In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, a lobster is served waterfront at McLoon’s Lobster Shack in Spruce Head, Maine. Consumers who are headed back to seafood restaurants and markets for the first time in months will find at a premium due to a limited supply. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Summer weather has arrived, and New England tourists who are hungry for a lobster roll or a whole cooked lobster are going to have to pay up.

Lobster is more expensive than usual this season due to a limited supply, high demand and the reopening of the economy as the nation moves past the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Maine retailers charged about $17 or $18 per pound for live lobster in May, which was about twice the price a year ago.

Prices are lingering around $13 or $14 this month.