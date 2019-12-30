Judge denies motion for new trial in boat-sinking case

Nathan Carman arrives at federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman faces civil charges in federal court over insurance issues regarding the boat aboard which he and his mother went out to sea for a night of fishing in 2016. The boat sank, Carman survived but his mother was never found. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal judge has denied a man’s request for a new trial in a dispute with insurance companies over the seaworthiness of his boat that sank in 2016 and resulted in mother being lost at sea.

Insurers said in the suit they shouldn’t have to pay Nathan Carman’s $85,000 claim because he made suspicious repairs to the vessel.

When the boat sank, Linda Carman was lost at sea and is presumed dead.

The judge ruled in favor of the insurance companies in November and upheld the decision Monday.

Nathan Carman denied doing anything to damage the boat.

