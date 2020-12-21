Governors sign pact to help reduce transportation pollution

New England

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution — an agreement they hope other states will eventually join.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032.

The initiative was signed Monday by Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — all Democrats.

The states account for 73% of transportation emissions and 76% of vehicles in New England.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/16/20: Jaime Sweeney and Krystal Toro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community