Final grants given in $687M COVID-19 business relief program in Mass.

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts is wrapping up a COVID-19 business relief program that provided more than $687 million in direct cash grants, many targeted to minority and women business owners.

More than 15,100 businesses across the state received funds through the grant program.

The final round of grants was announced on Thursday, with an additional 108 businesses receiving about $4.8 million in relief funds.

Other businesses targeted by the program included those located in “gateway cities,” businesses that received no other aid, restaurants and bars, stores, personal fitness and personal services like hair and nail salons.