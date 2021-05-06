Final grants given in $687M COVID-19 business relief program in Mass.

New England

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts is wrapping up a COVID-19 business relief program that provided more than $687 million in direct cash grants, many targeted to minority and women business owners.

More than 15,100 businesses across the state received funds through the grant program.

The final round of grants was announced on Thursday, with an additional 108 businesses receiving about $4.8 million in relief funds.

Other businesses targeted by the program included those located in “gateway cities,” businesses that received no other aid, restaurants and bars, stores, personal fitness and personal services like hair and nail salons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams